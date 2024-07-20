Motco Purchases 1,480 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 148,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

DLTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.83 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

