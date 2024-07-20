Motco Purchases New Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Motco purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 63,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,156. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

