Motco Purchases Shares of 1,265 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.16. 3,037,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $122.08 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

