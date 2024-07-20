Motco Purchases Shares of 650 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,373. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

