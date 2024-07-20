Motco Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.39. 14,485,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

