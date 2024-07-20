MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $190.37 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.71.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,601.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 293,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

