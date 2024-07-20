NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading 0.9% Higher

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. 3,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCSM Free Report ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 5.48% of NCS Multistage worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Featured Stories

