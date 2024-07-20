Needham & Company LLC Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $35.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGH

SMART Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.