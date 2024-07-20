Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $655.73 and a 200-day moving average of $602.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

