Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $645.56 and last traded at $645.56. Approximately 1,009,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,870,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $655.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

