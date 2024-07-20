NetMind Token (NMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.47 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00005657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $143.47 million and $2.94 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,664,835 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.06691591 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,348,808.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

