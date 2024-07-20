NetMind Token Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $142.93 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00005649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,664,831 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.06691591 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,348,808.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

