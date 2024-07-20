New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 5%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.36. 1,315,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,645,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

