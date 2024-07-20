New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. 499,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 329,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 213.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

