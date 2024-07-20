NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 7,752,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.