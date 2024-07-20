Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:NTR opened at C$69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.18. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$64.89 and a 12-month high of C$92.48. The firm has a market cap of C$34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of C$7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.593642 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 127.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.