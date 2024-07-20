Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Nutrien Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE:NTR opened at C$69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.18. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$64.89 and a 12-month high of C$92.48. The firm has a market cap of C$34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of C$7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.593642 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
