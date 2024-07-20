NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $119.29. 91,779,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 462,315,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,654,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,360,723 shares of company stock valued at $524,762,141. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

