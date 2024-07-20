Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

