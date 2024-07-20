Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nwam LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,653. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.