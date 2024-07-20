Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 3,713,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.