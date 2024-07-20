Nwam LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,981. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
