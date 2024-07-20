Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

GM stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $48.30. 16,931,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,097,903. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

