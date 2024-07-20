Nwam LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. 17,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,701. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

