Nwam LLC Has $327,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,362,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.