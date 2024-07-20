Nwam LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,061,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

IGEB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 62,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

