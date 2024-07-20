Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,885 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

