Nwam LLC Invests $41,000 in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DERM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DERM

Journey Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DERM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Journey Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Medical Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Journey Medical

(Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.