Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.97. The stock had a trading volume of 172,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $246.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

