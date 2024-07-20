Nwam LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after buying an additional 85,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,684. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

