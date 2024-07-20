Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

TLH traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $103.79. 469,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.27.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

