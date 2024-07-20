Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
CGW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.