Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CGW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.