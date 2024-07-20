Nwam LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

