Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.69 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average of $200.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

