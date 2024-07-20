Nwam LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 630,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 284,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,384,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

