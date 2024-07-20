Nwam LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

