Nwam LLC Sells 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuit stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $636.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.37. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

