Nwam LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 159,043 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

