Nwam LLC Sells 483 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 395,070 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,070,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,350,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 974.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 226,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

