Nwam LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. 1,061,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

