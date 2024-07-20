Nwam LLC Sells 9,058 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

DE traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.06. 1,152,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.40. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

