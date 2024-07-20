OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAXU) Trading 2.3% Higher

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

OCA Acquisition Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

