Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

