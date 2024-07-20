On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.18

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.18 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($1.94). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.92), with a volume of 124,183 shares trading hands.

OTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

