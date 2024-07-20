On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.18

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.18 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($1.94). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.92), with a volume of 124,183 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group Trading Up 0.1 %
On the Beach Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
About On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than On the Beach Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.