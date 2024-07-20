Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0886 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $86.83 million and $4.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08579396 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,580,546.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

