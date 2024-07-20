Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.53. Approximately 3,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.58.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

