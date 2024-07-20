Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 369,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 113,849 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

MDT traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

