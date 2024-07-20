Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SHG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 76,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,549. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.