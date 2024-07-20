Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,753,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,952,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,236,000 after buying an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

