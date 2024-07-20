Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. 2,584,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $149.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.