Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

